Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.55 to $3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.63. Evergy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.55-$3.75 EPS.

Evergy Price Performance

NYSE EVRG traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,170,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,439. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Evergy has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $71.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVRG. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $157,233.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $69,755.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,000.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,021 shares of company stock valued at $303,575. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evergy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 133,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 449,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,445,000 after purchasing an additional 126,186 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 793.5% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.