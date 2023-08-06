Everscale 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.41 Million (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Everscale has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Everscale coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0574 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everscale has a market cap of $102.77 million and $2.41 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Everscale

Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,089,020,901 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,686,434 coins. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a layer-1 PoS blockchain network that incorporates recent blockchain innovations and concepts, making it a technologically advanced network. It is designed to serve as a decentralized hub for various blockchains and resource-demanding applications such as GameFi, DeFi, micro-transactions, and real-time bidding. EVER is the native token of Everscale and serves as a fee and governance token, listed on multiple exchanges, including the wrapped ERC-20 version called WEVER on some exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everscale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

