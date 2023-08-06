Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. cut its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 166,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,675 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $27,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,255.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $1,193,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 29,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.4% during the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Evercore ISI raised Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.43.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

NYSE EXR opened at $125.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.88. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.67 and a 1-year high of $216.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.91%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,388 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 180.0 million square feet of rentable space.

