Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

EXTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley cut Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Extreme Networks from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,179,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $31.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.59.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 26,530 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $557,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 883,855 shares in the company, valued at $18,560,955. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 194,858 shares of company stock worth $4,119,020. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,666,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,903,000 after buying an additional 751,645 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,066,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,332,000 after buying an additional 821,201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 24.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,986,000 after buying an additional 2,141,000 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 67.2% during the first quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 5,800,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,896,000 after buying an additional 2,331,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,556,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

