Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) PT Raised to $875.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $685.00 to $875.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FICO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. 3M restated a maintains rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $886.57.

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded down $14.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $841.02. The stock had a trading volume of 173,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,351. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $389.83 and a 52 week high of $892.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $806.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $735.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total value of $1,004,359.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,576.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total value of $1,004,359.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,576.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total transaction of $791,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

