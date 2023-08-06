FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Upgraded at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of FARO stock traded down $1.40 on Thursday, hitting $17.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,833. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.85. FARO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.29.

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.02). FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $88.21 million during the quarter.

In other FARO Technologies news, Chairman Yuval Wasserman purchased 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $49,677.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 131,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,054.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Yuval Wasserman purchased 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,677.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 131,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,054.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Donofrio acquired 8,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,179.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,363.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 37,255 shares of company stock worth $457,203. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 20,201 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 462,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

