Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.81-$6.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.32 billion-$6.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.44 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RACE. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $365.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $304.58.

Ferrari Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:RACE traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $311.45. 246,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.91. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $176.82 and a 52 week high of $329.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $311.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferrari

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 40.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ferrari by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

