Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.81-$6.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.32 billion-$6.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.44 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $365.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $304.58.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of RACE traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $311.45. 246,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,067. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $176.82 and a 52 week high of $329.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferrari

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 40.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,547,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 139.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 939,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,563,000 after buying an additional 547,356 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,728,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,275,000 after acquiring an additional 484,782 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,168,000 after acquiring an additional 151,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 244,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,281,000 after acquiring an additional 145,958 shares during the last quarter.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

