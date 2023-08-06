Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stephens from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of several other research reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.62.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of FIS opened at $58.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.31. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $103.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.48, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 236,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,115 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,294.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 64,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 59,544 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 10,606 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

