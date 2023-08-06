Financial Comparison: Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) and Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL)

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) and Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Star Equity and Nexalin Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Equity -0.99% 16.11% 5.84% Nexalin Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Star Equity and Nexalin Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Equity 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nexalin Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Star Equity and Nexalin Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Equity $112.15 million 0.13 -$5.25 million ($0.19) -5.00 Nexalin Technology $1.03 million 5.31 -$1.70 million N/A N/A

Nexalin Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Star Equity.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.8% of Star Equity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Nexalin Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.8% of Star Equity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Star Equity beats Nexalin Technology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals. The company also develops, sells, and maintains solid-state gamma cameras; and provides camera maintenance contract services. In addition, it manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; holds real estate assets; and manages investments. The company was formerly known as Digirad Corporation and changed its name to Star Equity Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Nexalin Technology

Nexalin Technology, Inc., a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. It licenses and markets Nexalin Device, a non-invasive and drug-free therapy for the treatment of anxiety and insomnia. The company's Nexalin device emits a patented frequency-based waveform, which stimulates a positive response from the mid-brain structures associated with various mental health disorders. In addition, it designs and develops Generation 2 and Generation 3, a medical device that is in clinical trials for the treatment of substance abuse issues related to opiate, cocaine, alcohol abuse, Alzheimer's disease, and dementia. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

