Financial Review: Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) & CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD)

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Free Report) and CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and CaliberCos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations 6.61% 24.69% 4.84% CaliberCos N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bluegreen Vacations and CaliberCos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 1 0 3.00 CaliberCos 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Bluegreen Vacations presently has a consensus price target of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.02%. Given Bluegreen Vacations’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Bluegreen Vacations is more favorable than CaliberCos.

30.7% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by institutional investors. 35.7% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and CaliberCos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $919.43 million 0.66 $64.39 million $3.65 9.69 CaliberCos $83.96 million 0.32 $2.02 million N/A N/A

Bluegreen Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than CaliberCos.

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats CaliberCos on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bluegreen Vacations

(Get Free Report)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About CaliberCos

(Get Free Report)

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group. Our funds include investment vehicles focused primarily on real estate, private equity, and debt facilities. Additional information can be found at Caliberco.com and CaliberFunds.co.

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.