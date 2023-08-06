First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of First Busey from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. First Busey has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $27.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.87.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

In related news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,434. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Busey news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,792.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,434. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,437.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,500 shares of company stock worth $284,690 over the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Busey

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 237.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Busey during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 36.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Busey during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Busey

(Get Free Report)

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.