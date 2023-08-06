First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Holdings Boosted by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $49.00. 637,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,952. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.49. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $38.34 and a 12-month high of $49.68. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3021 per share. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

