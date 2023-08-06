Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) PT Lowered to $110.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Wedbush from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.29% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FND. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.06.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Trading Down 7.7 %

NYSE:FND opened at $102.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $116.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $580,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,596,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $580,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,920 shares of company stock valued at $5,323,160. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.0% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.3% during the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.6% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 23.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.