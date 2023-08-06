Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.74. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Fluor also updated its FY 2026 guidance to $3.10-$3.60 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on FLR. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fluor from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fluor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.86.

Fluor Price Performance

Shares of FLR traded up $4.84 on Friday, reaching $35.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8,023,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,568. Fluor has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average of $31.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -97.13, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluor

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Fluor’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fluor will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluor by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Further Reading

