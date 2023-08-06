Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75. Fluor also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.00-$2.30 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fluor from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.86.
Fluor Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:FLR traded up $4.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,023,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,568. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.28. Fluor has a 12-month low of $23.03 and a 12-month high of $38.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluor
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fluor by 2,324.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 665.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 596.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Fluor
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fluor
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.