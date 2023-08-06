Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75. Fluor also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.00-$2.30 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fluor from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.86.

Shares of NYSE:FLR traded up $4.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,023,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,568. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.28. Fluor has a 12-month low of $23.03 and a 12-month high of $38.20.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fluor will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fluor by 2,324.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 665.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 596.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

