FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target Raised to $42.00

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FormFactor’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FORM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. CL King lifted their price target on FormFactor from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on FormFactor from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on FormFactor from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

FormFactor Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of FORM stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.14. 537,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,090. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day moving average is $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -379.29 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FormFactor

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.18 million. FormFactor had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. Analysts predict that FormFactor will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in FormFactor by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FormFactor by 1.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

