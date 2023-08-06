Forterra (LON:FORT) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $173.40

Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 173.40 ($2.23) and traded as low as GBX 170 ($2.18). Forterra shares last traded at GBX 177.60 ($2.28), with a volume of 208,910 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FORT. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.21) target price on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Forterra from GBX 245 ($3.15) to GBX 214 ($2.75) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.39. The company has a market capitalization of £377.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 683.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 173.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 191.81.
Forterra plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke precast products comprising jetfloor, hollowcore, beam and block and flooring, box culverts, omnia bridge decks, and retaining walls; chimneys, roofing, and fuel system; special shaped bricks; paving; and façade system, including lightweight, brick slip cladding system, wonderwall, quickwall, and surebrick.
