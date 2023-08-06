Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSP traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,199. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $186.17 million, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Franklin Street Properties has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43.

Franklin Street Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Jonathan Bennett Odle sold 365,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $518,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,391,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Jonathan Bennett Odle sold 365,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $518,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,135,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,391,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 918,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,737.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Street Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 160,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 27,697 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Franklin Street Properties by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,718,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Street Properties by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 277,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 102,584 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

See Also

