Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.18.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Frontier Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Frontier Group from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. 500.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, May 8th. Susquehanna downgraded Frontier Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Frontier Group from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Frontier Group

In other Frontier Group news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $466,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 401,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Frontier Group news, SVP Howard Diamond sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $562,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,240.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $466,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 401,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 722,090 shares of company stock worth $6,037,693 in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Frontier Group Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULCC. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth $53,912,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,837,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,222 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 1st quarter worth $12,749,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 1st quarter worth $9,659,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 1st quarter worth $3,936,000. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Group stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.02. Frontier Group has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $15.25.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.73 million. Frontier Group had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Frontier Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Frontier Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.