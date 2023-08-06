G999 (G999) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $898.73 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, G999 has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00043329 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00029230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013994 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000683 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

