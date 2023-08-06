GateToken Reaches Market Cap of $396.82 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 5th. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One GateToken token can currently be bought for $4.13 or 0.00014235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a market cap of $396.82 million and $420,178.22 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00020147 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00017429 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 37.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,042.48 or 1.00068075 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002279 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,050,163 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, "GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 96,050,162.76030384 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.1070117 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $611,716.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/."

