General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sculati Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $449,000. Renasant Bank purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $216,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $305,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its position in General Dynamics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.38.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $224.01 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

