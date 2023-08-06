Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE GPC opened at $155.50 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $145.30 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

