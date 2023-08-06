George Weston (TSE:WN) PT Lowered to C$177.00 at Desjardins

George Weston (TSE:WN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Desjardins from C$192.00 to C$177.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for George Weston’s FY2023 earnings at $10.58 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on George Weston from C$181.00 to C$183.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. CIBC upped their target price on George Weston from C$209.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on George Weston from C$180.00 to C$172.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$193.33.

Shares of TSE:WN opened at C$151.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.42. George Weston has a 1 year low of C$138.77 and a 1 year high of C$183.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$154.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$165.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40.

George Weston ( TSE:WN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$13.13 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 3.25%. Equities analysts forecast that George Weston will post 10.9075747 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.713 per share. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

