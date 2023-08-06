Global Retirement Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $350.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.78. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $286.62 and a twelve month high of $356.70.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

