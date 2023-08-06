Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 8,943 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,374 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,943 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.1% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.89. 8,318,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,159,006. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $93.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.69.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.56.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

