Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 49,660 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,660 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 1.7% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bank of America Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.30. 30,768,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,395,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.