Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Invests $2.27 Million in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Caterpillar by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total transaction of $2,078,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,701 shares of company stock valued at $9,246,232. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $5.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $276.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,888,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,175. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $293.88. The company has a market capitalization of $142.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAT. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

