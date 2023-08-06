Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases 219 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Marriott International by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,380,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,701,000 after acquiring an additional 24,927 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Marriott International by 6,107.8% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,356,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,039,000 after buying an additional 1,334,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.98. 2,649,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,360,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.14. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.90 and a 12 month high of $206.53.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at $836,734.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $749,877.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,116.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at $836,734.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $1,145,297 in the last three months. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.13.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

