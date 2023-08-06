Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $226,000. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 211,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 46,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 78,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $220,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock traded down $1.61 on Friday, reaching $283.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 972,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,009. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.10. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $295.07. The firm has a market cap of $92.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.