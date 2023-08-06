Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 4,047 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $58.34. 3,147,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,471,544. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.08 and a 52 week high of $61.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

