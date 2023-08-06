Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 4,102 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,102 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.68. 2,803,696 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

