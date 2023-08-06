Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Trims Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,594 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 14,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 21,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $10,823,000. 58.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities cut Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Shopify from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore increased their price target on Shopify from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Shopify from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.51.

Shopify stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,069,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,773,095. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.66 and a beta of 2.04. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $71.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.82.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

