Good Life Advisors LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,151 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 31.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 454,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,520,000 after buying an additional 27,767 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,203,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $86.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.15.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Wolfe Research cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.61.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

