Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 3,090 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Southern stock opened at $67.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.71. The company has a market capitalization of $73.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.17%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total value of $3,302,408.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,280,025.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,678 shares of company stock valued at $16,334,121 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

