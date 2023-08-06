Good Life Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,683 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindenwold Advisors INC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 15,162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 42.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,347 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $14,239,000. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 191.8% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 13.4% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 673,993 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $135,646,000 after purchasing an additional 79,383 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $228.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $139.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.78. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $242.35.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNP. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

