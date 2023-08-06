Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $8.69. 444,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,263. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.61. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

In related news, Director Ryan Levenson acquired 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $414,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,610. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 260,928 shares of company stock worth $1,678,812 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,251,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,531,000 after acquiring an additional 96,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 70,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 9,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 262,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 106,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

