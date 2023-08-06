Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GDOT. BTIG Research began coverage on Green Dot in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a neutral rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Green Dot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Green Dot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.71.

Green Dot Trading Down 13.8 %

GDOT stock traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.52. The stock had a trading volume of 737,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.04. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $26.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Dot

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.29. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $412.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.33 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Green Dot by 687.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 18,764 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot during the 1st quarter valued at about $500,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Green Dot by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Green Dot by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Green Dot by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 26,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

