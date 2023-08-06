Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.
A number of brokerages have commented on GDOT. BTIG Research began coverage on Green Dot in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a neutral rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Green Dot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Green Dot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.71.
GDOT stock traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.52. The stock had a trading volume of 737,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.04. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $26.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.96.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Green Dot by 687.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 18,764 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot during the 1st quarter valued at about $500,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Green Dot by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Green Dot by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Green Dot by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 26,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.
Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.
