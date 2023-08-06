Grin (GRIN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $326,271.49

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.0290 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and $326,271.49 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,992.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.71 or 0.00285274 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $222.80 or 0.00768463 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00013548 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.91 or 0.00551546 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00061537 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00121630 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.