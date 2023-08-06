Ground Swell Capital LLC Buys Shares of 106,489 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 106,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $18,998,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 31.9% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,070,000 after buying an additional 13,383 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 39,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,854,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 13,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $194.17 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $201.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.31.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

