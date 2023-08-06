GXChain (GXC) Price Hits $0.32

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001112 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GXChain has traded up 6% against the dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $24.20 million and approximately $17,031.73 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008801 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001956 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000970 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002556 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

