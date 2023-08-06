Head to Head Contrast: Shenzhou International Group (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) & Unifi (NYSE:UFI)

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) and Shenzhou International Group (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.4% of Unifi shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Unifi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Unifi alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Unifi and Shenzhou International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unifi 0 0 1 0 3.00 Shenzhou International Group 0 0 0 1 4.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Unifi and Shenzhou International Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unifi $815.76 million 0.17 $15.17 million ($1.54) -4.86 Shenzhou International Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Unifi has higher revenue and earnings than Shenzhou International Group.

Profitability

This table compares Unifi and Shenzhou International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unifi -3.99% -9.33% -5.78% Shenzhou International Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Shenzhou International Group beats Unifi on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unifi

(Get Free Report)

Unifi, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns. The company also provides recycled solutions made from pre-consumer and post-consumer waste, such as plastic bottle flake made from polyester, and polymer beads and staple fiber made from polyester or nylon. It offers recycled and synthetic products primarily to yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets. The company sells its products through sales force and independent sales agents under the REPREVE brand. Unifi, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

About Shenzhou International Group

(Get Free Report)

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, processes, and sells knitwear products in Mainland China, European Union, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; print and sale of knitwear products; aircraft leasing; and property management activities. Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2000 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.