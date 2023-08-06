Head to Head Review: Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) and XOS (NASDAQ:XOS)

Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) and XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Envirotech Vehicles and XOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Envirotech Vehicles alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envirotech Vehicles N/A N/A N/A XOS -225.43% -80.67% -49.94%

Risk and Volatility

Envirotech Vehicles has a beta of 2.79, suggesting that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XOS has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

5.5% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of XOS shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.1% of XOS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Envirotech Vehicles and XOS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envirotech Vehicles $2.04 million 21.54 -$7.65 million ($0.46) -6.37 XOS $36.38 million 2.70 -$73.32 million ($0.44) -1.31

Envirotech Vehicles has higher earnings, but lower revenue than XOS. Envirotech Vehicles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XOS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Envirotech Vehicles and XOS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envirotech Vehicles 0 0 0 0 N/A XOS 0 2 2 0 2.50

XOS has a consensus target price of $1.65, suggesting a potential upside of 186.36%. Given XOS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe XOS is more favorable than Envirotech Vehicles.

About Envirotech Vehicles

(Get Free Report)

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. The company also offers vehicle maintenance and inspection services. It serves commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and colleges and universities. The company was formerly known as ADOMANI, Inc. and changed its name to Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. in May 2021. Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is based in Osceola, Arkansas.

About XOS

(Get Free Report)

Xos, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It also offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Envirotech Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envirotech Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.