Hedera (HBAR) Trading 0.1% Lower This Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.75 billion and approximately $31.13 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0538 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00043255 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00029386 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013977 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000786 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,559,526,344 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 32,519,286,396.98818 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05207351 USD and is down -2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $36,218,025.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

