Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HP. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.18.

NYSE:HP opened at $44.28 on Wednesday. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $54.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 17,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 12.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

