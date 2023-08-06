Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Herbalife from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Shares of HLF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,952,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.44. Herbalife has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $30.65.

Herbalife ( NYSE:HLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Herbalife will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephan Paulo Gratziani acquired 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $330,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,477.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 207.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Herbalife by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Herbalife by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Herbalife by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Herbalife by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

