Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Receives $154.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.07.

HLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,283.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HLT opened at $151.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $116.39 and a twelve month high of $156.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.70 and a 200 day moving average of $143.86.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 13.23%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 12.53%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

