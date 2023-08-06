HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Price Target Raised to $10.00

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HMST. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of HomeStreet from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of HomeStreet from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HomeStreet presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

HomeStreet Stock Performance

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $197.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.92 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average is $14.82. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

HomeStreet Dividend Announcement

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $53.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.07 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 0.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.69%.

Insider Transactions at HomeStreet

In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeStreet

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.

Featured Articles

