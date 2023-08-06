Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Position Boosted by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on HON. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,408,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,510. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.60 and its 200 day moving average is $195.99. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The stock has a market cap of $125.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

